Two former MLAs join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Former MLAs Sanjay Kadam and Bhausaheb Patil Chikatgaonkar on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kadam, a former MLA from Dapoli, had unsuccessfully contested against Sena minister Yogesh Kadam in the 2024 polls.

Sanjay Kadam joining the rival Sena is considered a jolt to Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Konkan region after former MLA Rajan Salvi crossed over to the Shinde camp earlier this year.

Shinde said the Dapoli constituency will develop swiftly with both Kadams now in the Shiv Sena camp.

Chikatgaonkar had represented Vaijapur as an MLA of the undivided NCP.

Speaking after the event where both the former MLAs joined the party, Shinde said Maharashtra will never forgive those who glorify Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators Anjali Naik, Umesh Mane, and Lochana Chavan also joined the Sena on the occasion.

"Their entry will strengthen the Sena organisation in Mumbai," Shinde added. PTI PR NSK