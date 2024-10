Amaravati, Oct. 9 (PTI) Two former Rajya Sabha members of YSR Congress party, Beedha Mastan Rao Jadhav and Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi on Wednesday joined the ruling Telugu Desam Party.

TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu formally welcomed the two leaders by offering scarves.

Mastan Rao’s term was to end in June 2028 while Mopidevi's was till June 2026. PTI GDK ROH