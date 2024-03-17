Two Formula 4 cars ram into barricades during demo run in J-K

Srinagar, Mar 17 (PTI) Two Formula 4 race cars taking part in a demo run along the banks of the Dal Lake on Sunday hit the temporary barricades erected for the safety of spectators, officials said.

However, no one was injured in the accident, they said.

The demo run was organised on Boulevard Road along the Dal Lake's banks to promote motorsports in Kashmir.

During the run, two cars rammed into the plastic barricades erected on the sides of the road for the spectators' protection. Several spectators were hit by debris from the barricades but no one was injured.

Hari Singh, one of the organisers of the event, said it was the first demo run of Formula 4 cars in Kashmir.

The event was organised by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India, which is affiliated to the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), Singh said.

He said the aim of the demo run was to make morotosports popular across the country. PTI MIJ SZM