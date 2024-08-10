Two found dead in separate incidents in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was found dead in her home here on Saturday, while the body of a 35-year-old man was recovered from near a canal, police said.

The woman, identified as Puja, was found hanging from the ceiling of her home in Behda Thru village in Bhopa area, Circle Officer (CO) Ravi Shankar said.

Puja had got married two years ago, the CO said, adding that her body has been sent for postmortem and a probe has been launched, CO Shankar said.

In the second incident, the man's body was found in a canal near Issopurtil village in Charthawal area here on Saturday, an official said.

The man's body has been sent for postmortem and his identity is yet to ascertained, Station House Officer Jasvir Singh said. PTI COR KIS RPA