Two found dead inside car in Noida

Noida, Aug 4 (PTI) Two persons were found dead in a car here with clear injury marks, with police suspecting that duo may have died due to suffocation, officials said on Monday.

Police said they fell asleep with the AC on and died due to suffocation.

No clear injury marks have been found on their bodies, they said.

According to police, they received information about two people found dead in a car near a private institution in Sector 62.

"They have been identified as Sachin Sharma (27), Laxmi Shankar (50) resident of Khoda colony and Prem vihar in Ghaziabad. Sachin was a cab driver, while Laxmi was a labourer," a police officer said.

"They both were missing since Sunday and since then the family members were searching for them," the officer added.

The body of one person was found on the back seat while another person's body was found lying on the front seat of the car.

Bypassers who saw them tried to wake them up, but they did not respond.