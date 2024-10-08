Two found dead near Ramlila Ground in Agra; suicide suspected

Agra, Oct 8 (PTI) The bodies of an unknown man and a woman were found on the footpath near the Ramlila Ground here on Tuesday, police said.

The bodies with no injury marks were foaming at the mouth, the police said, adding that prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Suraj Kumar Rai said, "After being alerted by a passerby, a team from the Rakabganj Police Station reached the spot near the Ramlila Ground and found the man and woman lying dead on the footpath." "There were no injury marks on the bodies which were foaming at the mouth. Jewellery was found on one body," the DCP said.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. An investigation has been launched into the matter," Rai added. PTI COR ARI RPA