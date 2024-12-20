Two fraudsters held for duping jobseeker, 22 fake passports recovered

Ghaziabad, Dec 20 (PTI) Two fraudsters who allegedly duped Rs 3 lakh from a jobseeker under the pretense of offering him employment in Azerbaijan have been arrested, police here said on Friday.

Dakshinanchal Kumar (30), a resident of Vaishali Sector-3, lodged the complaint on December 19.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, Kaushambi police used CCTV footage and manual inputs to arrest the accused from Vaishali on Friday.

Those nabbed have been identified as Manish Kumar (34) from Delhi's Tughlakabad and Shah Rukh Khan (24), a native of UP's Ayodhya district.

While addressing the media, ACP Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh said, "Kumar confessed to running an office -- Jai Ambey Enterprises -- in Vaishali Sector-1 from where he would contact people, promising lucrative jobs in Gulf countries like Dubai, Kuwait, and Maldives." "Kumar would then charge hefty amounts for the service and in cases where individuals demanded their money or visa back, he would forge documents to pacify them," he said.

The fraudster further admitted to previously working with Dynamic Construction Company in South Africa from May 2022 to April 2023. During this tenure, he brought money from abroad and later teamed up with Khan to exploit jobseekers in India, the ACP said.

During the arrest, the police said they recovered 22 fake passports, two identity cards, among other items from the accused.

"The accused have been sent to jail, and further investigation is underway," ACP Singh added. PTI COR KIS NB NB