Two fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Two fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Wednesday, officials said.

The state's medical department has been instructed to stay alert and make necessary preparations following the rise in coronavirus cases nationwide.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Shubhra Singh, conducted a high-level meeting and directed the formation of a state-level committee for corona management, a statement issued here said.

A graded response system was emphasized to ensure immediate treatment for the patients, the statement added.

Public Health Director Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur said the reported cases in Jaisalmer are of a non-serious nature, adding the two patients have been advised home isolation.

The meeting highlighted that the new sub-variant of the virus is not dangerous and about 90 per cent of the patients do not require hospitalisation.

The additional chief secretary stressed the need for Covid management preparations and called for a mock drill on December 26 to assess the medical facilities.

Additionally, she instructed the completion of e-KYC for Ayushman Chiranjeevi cards by January 26, 2024, emphasizing monitoring and setting targets for the districts.

The chief medical and health officers in the underperforming districts were assigned responsibilities for the e-KYC process. PTI AG AS AS