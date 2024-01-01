Two fresh Covid cases in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jan 1 (PTI) Two fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Uttarakhand over the weekend, officials said on Monday.

A 77-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 at Max Hospital on Saturday and a 72-year-old woman tested positive at Doon Hospital on Sunday, Health Secretary Rajesh Kumar said.

Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if they have been infected by the JN.1 variant of COVID-19, he said.

The man, who was undergoing treatment for other ailments at Max Hospital, has been discharged and is under home isolation. He is under the observation of a medical team and his condition is improving, Kumar said.

The woman who tested positive at Doon Hospital has been shifted to the Covid ward, he said.

Kumar asserted the health department is fully prepared for Covid management and there is no cause for concern.

All district magistrates, chief medical officers and medical superintendents have been asked to remain alert, he said. PTI ALM DIV DIV