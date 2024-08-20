Two friends die of electrocution, found stuck to utility pole on farm

Nagpur, Aug 20 (PTI) Two men died of electrocution after they accidentally touched an electric pole at a farm near Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

Kamlesh Shriram Uikey (25) and Nitesh Chaman Waghbande (24) suffered electric shock as current from a live wire was flowing through the pole, an official said.

The duo, both friends, were found stuck to the pole on Monday morning by villagers, the official said, adding that villagers separated bodies from the pole using wooden sticks and alerted police.

A case of accidental death was registered at Hingna police station. PTI COR NSK