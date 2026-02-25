Two friends killed after being hit by speeding truck in Faridabad

Faridabad, Feb 25 (PTI) Two young men, riding a motorcycle, were killed when a speeding truck struck them from behind, police here said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as 25-year-old Shagun (25) and Nishant (25), residents of Prem Nagar Colony in Najafgarh, Delhi. Nishant worked as a driver for a property dealer and had gotten married a year ago. Shagun had recently completed his graduation. They were childhood friends.

According to the deceased's family members, Nishant left for Aligarh on Tuesday night and Shagun with him.

They were travelling along the highway on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them from behind near Jharsentli village, police said.

Nishant's younger brother, Mohit, said that on Tuesday night, he had called him saying that he and Shagun were heading home. Shortly after, Mohit received information about the accident, police said.

"Following the complaint of Naveen, Nishant's uncle, an FIR has been registered at Sector 58 police station. Police are scanning footage from nearby CCTV cameras and are searching for the vehicle driver", a senior police officer said. PTI COR HIG HIG