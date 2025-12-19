Two friends killed as roadways bus hits motorcycle in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) Two friends riding a motorcycle were killed after being hit by a speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus on the GT Road here on Friday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Satyam and 17-year-old Nishant alias Golu, both residents of Nigoh Hasanpur village under the Malawan police station area.

According to the police, the two youths had come to Etah for some work and were returning from a hospital when the roadways bus rammed into their motorcycle, leaving them critically injured. One of them died on the spot.

On receiving information, family members rushed to the scene. Satyam's elder brother Sumit Chauhan said they had gone to the hospital to deliver food as Nishant's sister-in-law had recently given birth. The accident occurred while they were returning.

Nishant had been living in Delhi with his family and had returned to the village about a month ago, Chauhan added.

The collision led to a complete disruption of traffic on the GT Road, resulting in a long traffic jam. A heavy police force was deployed at the spot to manage the situation and restore traffic movement.

The injured were taken to a hospital, where the second youth also succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The Kotwali Nagar station house officer said the police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and confirmed the deaths of both youths.

The bus involved in the accident has been seized and efforts are on to trace the driver, he said, adding that the site has been inspected and further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS NB NB