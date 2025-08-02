Two from Assam arrested in Manipur for being involved in cybercrime

Imphal, Aug 2 (PTI) Two persons from Assam were arrested in Manipur's Imphal West district for allegedly being involved in an inter-state cybercrime racket, police said on Saturday.

The two were arrested in an area near Khuman Lampak locality in the district on Friday for allegedly running a cybercrime racket using mule bank accounts, an officer said.

Mule accounts are bank accounts that facilitate illegal transactions by receiving and transferring funds through unlawful activities.

They hailed from Assam's Barpeta and Chirang districts, he said.

"The arrested persons are members of a criminal network and have been tasked to collect sensitive credentials such as Aadhaar and bank account details of people," the officer said.

"Two mule bank accounts, which the two accused were using, were linked to economic offences in different states as recorded in the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal," the police added. PTI CORR BDC