Two from Assam held after over 18 kg of opium seized in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 15 (PTI) Two persons from Assam were arrested in Manipur's Senapati district after over 18 kg of opium was seized from their possession, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, teams of the state police and CRPF personnel intercepted a truck at the Maram Police Station check point on Friday, and recovered the contraband from the two occupants of the vehicle, a senior officer said.

"Our teams recovered 18.2 kg of opium, concealed in the truck. Two persons from Assam's Kamrup district were arrested," he said.

The contraband was seized in the presence of a magistrate and independent witnesses, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered at the police station.

The state police remained committed to zero tolerance against drug trafficking and continues to intensify efforts to keep the district safe and drug-free, he said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had, on February 13, imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC