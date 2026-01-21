Two from Beed killed as bike falls off bridge after accident

Beed, Jan 21 (PTI) Two young men from Maharashtra’s Beed district lost their lives after their two-wheeler fell off a bridge following an accident in neighbouring Ahilyanagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the night of January 18, when Shrikant Nanasaheb Khambkar (20) and Mahesh Appasaheb Khambkar (22) were returning home after attending an agricultural exhibition at Baramati in Pune district, they said.

Police said an unidentified vehicle brushed past the motorcycle carrying the two on a bridge near Mirajgaon on the Jamkhed-Shrigonda Road in Ahilyanagar district.

The two-wheeler fell off the overpass, killing Shrikant at the scene. Mahesh, who sustained critical injuries, succumbed during treatment the same night, an official said.

The victims, residents of Wanvewadi (Matawali) in Ashti tehsil in Beed district, had been to the exhibition to gather information on modern farming practices, particularly banana cultivation, as they were planning to diversify their traditional crops, the official said.

A case has been registered, and police are trying to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, the official added. PTI COR NR