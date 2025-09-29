Two from Bihar killed, one injured after motorcycle hits road divider in J'khand

Godda, (Jharkhand) Sep 29 (PTI) Two persons from Bihar were killed, and one was injured after their motorcycle hit a divider on National Highway 133 in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred in an area near Gorsanda under the Pathargama Police Station limits on Sunday evening when the two-wheeler dashed against the divider, a senior officer said.

“Three persons were travelling on a motorcycle when the two-wheeler hit the divider. All three were sent to Sadar Hospital, where two of them died," Pathargama Police Station officer-in-charge Manohar said.

The deceased were identified as Amit Kumar (25) and Mahendra Kumar (24), both hailed from Banka in Bihar.

Rishi Kumar, who was injured in the accident, was referred to Mayaganj Hospital in Bihar's Bhagalpur, he said.

"No FIR has been registered so far, and we have seized the motorcycle," the officer added. PTI RPS RPS BDC