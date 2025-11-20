Two from Gujarat booked for duping Navi Mumbai pulses broker of Rs 92 lakh

Thane, Nov 20 (PTI) A case has been registered against two businessmen from Gujarat for allegedly cheating a Navi Mumbai-based pulses broker of over Rs 92 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The complainant told the police that the accused, who are from Valsad in the neighbouring state, purchased 99.5 tonnes of cereals worth Rs 94.24 lakh through him between February 2024 and November 2025.

However, they allegedly paid only Rs 2 lakh and failed to clear the remaining dues despite repeated reminders.

The case has been registered at the APMC police station, Navi Mumbai, and a probe is underway, the official added. PTI COR NR