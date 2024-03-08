Two from Gujarat held with gutkha worth Rs 17.57 lakh in Kalyan

Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) Two persons were arrested allegedly with banned gutkha and other tobacco products worth Rs 17.57 lakh, a Thane police official said on Friday.

A tempo was intercepted under Khadakpada police station in Kalyan in the district on a tip off after which the seizure was made, he said.

"Mohammad Raza Monis Pathan and Vinod Gangwani, both residents of Vapi in Gujarat, were held under IPC and Food Safety and Standards Act 2006," Assistant Inspector Anil Gaikwad of Khadakpada police station said. PTI COR BNM