Two from MP held in Nashik with FICN having face value of Rs 10 lakh

Nashik, Oct 30 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Nashik district allegedly with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 10 lakh, a police official said on Thursday.

Nazir Akram Mohammed Ayyub Ansari (34) and Mohammed Zuber Mohammed Ashraf Ansari (33), both hailing from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh, were held on Mumbai-Agra national highway on Wednesday, the Malegaon taluka police station official added.

"We recovered 2000 FICNs of Rs 500 denomination. We also seized two mobile phones. A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further probe is underway," he said.

The two have been remanded in police custody for eight days, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said. PTI COR BNM