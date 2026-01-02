Two from Punjab arrested with opium in Assam

Diphu (Assam), Jan 2 (PTI) Two persons from Punjab were arrested with 2.7 kg of opium in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday, police said.

A truck was intercepted at a checkpoint in Khatkhati in Bokajan sub-division, and a thorough search was conducted, they said.

Following the search, two packets of opium were found, they added.

The truck was coming from Dimapur in Nagaland, police said.

Those arrested from the truck hailed from Punjab, they said.

"A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway," a police officer said. PTI COR SSG SSG SOM