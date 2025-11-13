Two from Rajasthan held for cheating 8 MP residents with false promises of Haj pilgrimage

Mandsaur, Nov 13 (PTI) Two men from Rajasthan's Jodhpur were arrested for allegedly cheating eight residents of Mandsaur and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh of over Rs 18.62 lakh on the pretext of arranging Haj pilgrimage, a police official said on Thursday.

Avesh Raza and Syed Haider Ali were held on Wednesday under sections 316(2) and 318(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal breach of trust, fraudulent transfer of property, and other offences, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena told PTI Videos.

"They were held on the complaints of eight persons from Mandsaur and Ujjain in April this year. As per the complainants, the two accused collected Rs 18.62 lakh from them as part of a Haj travel package but neither arranged the pilgrimage nor returned the money," he said.

"All transactions were made online. Their bank accounts have been frozen and further action will be taken as per court orders. Despite several raids in Jodhpur, the accused managed to evade arrest each time. Using technical evidence and intelligence inputs, the accused were traced and detained through Rajasthan police," he added.

They were produced in court on Wednesday, which remanded them in police custody, Meena said.

Efforts are on to recover the money the victims lost, the official said. PTI COR LAL BNM