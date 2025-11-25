Two frontline guided missile corvettes to visit Kolkata to mark Navy Week

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) Two frontline guided missile corvettes of the Eastern Naval Command will visit Kolkata from November 27 on the occasion of Navy Week 2025, a Defence official said on Tuesday.

INS Khanjar and INS Kora, both deployed in the Bay of Bengal as part of mission-based deployments, are visiting the eastern metropolis on the banks of River Hooghly as part of the Indian Navy's outreach to citizens for the celebrations, he said.

Both the corvettes operate as integral part of the Eastern Fleet, excelling in surface-to-surface and surface-to-air warfare, with their primary role being 'first-strike' offensive power, the official said in a statement.

INS Khanjar, a P-25 class guided missile corvette, was commissioned in October 1991, while INS Kora, a P-25A class guided missile corvette, was commissioned in August 1998, the official said.

Both the warships were built by Kolkata-headquartered Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.

Both the vessels will be open to citizens at Khidderpore Dock Berth 11 from November 28 to November 30, the official added. PTI AMR MNB