Two fuel tanks of Kiran aircraft jettison due to malfunction on Lucknow outskirts, no one injured

Lucknow, Oct 25 (PTI) Due to an apparent systems malfunction, two drop tanks of a Kiran aircraft of the Indian Air Force jettisoned during routine training on Wednesday near Bakshi Ka Talab airfield on the city outskirts and fell in a barren field, the IAF said in a statement.

The aircraft landed safely and there was no injury or loss of life or property on the ground after the fuel tanks fell, according to the statement.

"During a routine training mission, due to an apparent systems malfunction, two drop tanks got jettisoned from a Kiran aircraft of IAF this afternoon, near Bakshi Ka Talab airfield.

"The damaged drop tanks were recovered by the search party of the IAF along with civil police. The drop tanks fell in a barren field and there was no injury or loss of life or property on the ground," the statement said.

A drop tank is an auxiliary fuel tank for aeroplanes that can be jettisoned.