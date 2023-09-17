Two fugitive siblings from Tamil Nadu accused in muiltiple murder cases found hiding in Kerala village, nabbed

Pathanamthitta, Sep 17 (PTI) Kerala police on Sunday nabbed two persons belonging to Tamil Nadu who are accused in various criminals cases, including multiple murders there, and were in 'hiding' at Aranmula near here.

Advertisment

Police said the Tirunelveli residents, Madaswami (27) and his brother Subhash (25), were living life in the open, engaged in small-time work, all while remaining under the radar of authorities.

According to the police, the siblings were identified when details of migrant workers living in the district were being collected.

Pathanamthitta police added that the two history-sheeters were apprehended after confirming the details of their criminal antecedents from the Tamil Nadu police.

Advertisment

Madaswami is an accused in as many as 19 criminal cases, including three murder cases, while his brother is an accused in 11 cases, including three murders, police said in a release.

"Their parents have been living in Kerala for the past four years. The two brothers reached the state six months ago and have been engaged in selling lottery tickets and doing other small-time works," police said.

The police are also investigating whether the brothers have committed any crimes in Kerala during their stay.

After the investigation, the two persons will be handed over to Tamil Nadu police, the release said. PTI RRT RRT ANE