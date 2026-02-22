Two gang members held after encounter for opening fire at Delhi businessman's office

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two members of a gang following a brief encounter in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday for allegedly threatening a businessman, opening fire at his office and forcing him to settle a land dispute on their terms, an official said.

The accused have been identified as Bharat (23) and Veeraz (23), members of the Vicky Sanyasi gang, police said. Both were wanted in a recent firing case registered at the Bindapur police station.

According to the police, the duo had recently made threats to a businessman and opened fire at his office to force him to settle a land dispute on their terms. An FIR was registered, and an investigation was launched on February 20.

"The accused were acting on the instructions of jailed gangster Vicky Sanyasi, who is associated with the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang. Sanyasi was earlier arrested by the Crime Branch," the officer said.

Police said Bharat had been released from Tihar Jail on January 21, where he came in contact with Sanyasi. After his release, he agreed to make threats and open fire at targets in connection with land disputes in the Uttam Nagar area and adjoining localities.

Acting on a tip-off, the movement of the accused near UER-II was tracked, and a team was constituted.

"At around 2.10 am on Sunday, the team spotted a white scooter with a damaged number plate coming from the UER-II road towards Qutab Vihar. When the police signalled the scooter to stop, the accused abandoned the vehicle and ran towards nearby bushes, taking advantage of the darkness," the officer said.

During the chase, Bharat opened fire at a head constable, which narrowly missed him. In retaliation, the police fired three rounds, including one aimed at Bharat's leg. He suffered a gunshot injury in his right leg and was overpowered. Veeraz attempted to fire at the police party, but his pistol jammed. Both were apprehended and rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, police said.

The team recovered two pistols, four empty cartridges marked by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), three live rounds and the scooter used in the commission of the crime. The scooter was stated to have been snatched from the Uttam Nagar area earlier this month for the recce and execution of criminal activities.

"Bharat is found to be involved in more than 15 criminal cases across Delhi, including cases of theft, housebreaking, arms offences and other crimes registered at Bindapur, Dabri, Palam Village, Dwarka South and the crime branch," the officer said.

Bharat studied up to class 8 and later worked as a motor mechanic at Som Bazar. He developed a drug addiction and began committing thefts to sustain his habit. During his stay in Tihar Jail, he came in contact with Sanyasi and subsequently started working at his behest.

Veeraz, originally from West Bengal, studied up to class 12 and later worked as a private tutor between 2023 and 2025. He met Bharat in 2025 and got involved in drug use and criminal activities thereafter. Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM BM HIG HIG