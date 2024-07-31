Two gangsters nabbed by Mangaluru cops, weapons seized

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 31 (PTI) The Mangaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police have arrested two notorious gangsters, who were allegedly planning to commit crimes in the city. The police also recovered illegal pistol, a revolver, live ammunition and drugs from them.

According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, the CCB police received information that two accomplices of gangster Kali Yogeesh, who is hiding abroad, were carrying illegal weapons and drugs, and were travelling in a car.

Mohammad Hanif, also known as Ali Munna (40), and Mohammad Rafiq, also known as Mudipu Rafiq (36) were intercepted and a pistol, one revolver, 12 live rounds of ammunition, 42gm of narcotic MDMA, an Innova car, three mobile phones, and a digital weighing scale were seized from them. The estimated value of the seized property is Rs 10 lakh.

Hanif, was involved in 14 cases, including a shootout at the Sanjeeva Shetty clothing store in Mangaluru city, Puttur capital jewellery shootout, and a shootout at the house of a PWD contractor in Bevinje, Kasaragod district, Kerala. Warrants are pending against him in Mangaluru North, Barke, Ullala, and Puttur town police stations.

Rafiq, has been booked in Mulki police station, Mangaluru city, in the case of attempted murder, registered in Barke police station, POCSO case in Mahila police station, conspiracy to commit robbery case in Mangaluru East police station, kidnapping case in Konaje police station, temple theft case and assault case in Bantwala police station.

A total of nine cases have been registered against him in rural police stations as well as theft cases in Manjeshwar and Kannur city police stations in Kerala. PTI COR JR KH