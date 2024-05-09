Two get 10 years in prison for raping woman in Maharashtra’s Raigad district

Alibaug, May 9 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Raigad district has sentenced two men to 10 years in prison after convicting them for raping a woman nearly four years ago.

Advertisment

In his order on Wednesday, Principal District Sessions Judge A S Rajandekar also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on convicts Suresh Lahanu Naik and Vishal Krishna Mhatre.

As per the prosecution, Naik and Mhatre targeted the woman on December 19, 2020, in Alibaug taluka when she was going to her daughter’s home on a hilly track. The two forced her to consume liquor and took turns to rape her.

When relatives of the woman tried to intervene, the two men attacked them with stones, public prosecutor Smita Dhumal Patil told the court.

After hearing both sides, the court held Naik and Mhatrea guilty and sentenced them to 10 years in jail.

Altogether, 15 witnesses testified in the court during the trial. PTI COR NR