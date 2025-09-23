Two get 20 years in jail for gangrape of Tanzanian woman

Faridabad, Sep 23 (PTI) A sessions court here has sentenced two persons to 20 years imprisonment for the gangrape of a Tanzanian woman nearly five years ago.

The woman was allegedly lured to a party and was gangraped, after which the police registered a case and arrested both the accused, the police said.

Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar on Tuesday sentenced Jaan and Aman to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2.02 lakh, they said.

According to the police, the case was registered at the Women's Police Station, NIT, Faridabad on November 22, 2020. The victim said in her complaint that she is originally from Tanzania and has been living in Delhi for a long time. The woman was friends with Jaan.

She had alleged that on November 20, 2020, Jaan invited her to his house on the pretext of hosting a party. Jaan's friend, Aman, a resident of Prahladpur, Delhi, was already there. After the party, both the accused took her to a room and raped her, the FIR alleged.

The woman reported the matter to the police. PTI