Two get 'double' life imprisonment for killing couple in Latur

Latur, Sep 15 (PTI) Two persons were sentenced to "double" life imprisonment by a court in Latur in Maharashtra for killing a couple, an official said on Sunday.

District and Sessions Judge RB Rote, in his order of Friday, convicted Nishant (40) and Nitin Yadav (44) for killing Ashok Raut and Ashwini Yadav on November 9, 2014, the official said.

Nishant and Nitin were sentenced to two life sentences that will run consecutively, public prosecutor Santosh Deshpande said.

It is the first time such double life sentences have been handed down by any Latur court, he said.

A total of 13 persons were examined by the prosecution during the trial, including an eyewitness and a doctor who provided expert testimony. PTI COR BNM