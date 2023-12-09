Two get life for murder of constable, another in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A local court has convicted two men in the eight-year-old murder of a police constable and one other in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district and sentenced them to life in prison.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Sarvesh Pandey, a police constable, and one Anupam Shyam Srivastava were recovered from a field in the Gadaipur village of Prayagraj district's Mau Aima area in April 2015, District Government Counsel Yogesh Sharma said on Saturday.

A case was registered at Mau Aima police station before it was transferred to Pratapgarh.

Investigations revealed that three people -- Mithun Gautam, Rajesh Kumar and Jitendra Kumar Gautam -- ran a smack business and were acquainted with Pandey, according to Sharma.

Pandey and his acquaintance Srivastava had gone to meet the three on the day of the murder and, following a dispute, the constable slapped Mithun Gautam.

Reacting to this, Mithun Gautam and his associates hit Pandey on the head with a stick. Srivastava was also beaten up.

Later, the accused shot Pandey and Srivastava, took their bodies in a car and dumped them in a field in Prayagraj.

A case was registered against the three accused but Jitendra Gautam died during the proceedings, the government counsel said.

After hearing both sides, the court of District and Sessions Judge Abdul Shahid on Friday found Mithun Gautam and Rajesh Kumar guilty of murder and sentenced them to life in prison, Sharma added. PTI COR SAB SZM