Two get life imprisonment for killing cop in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) A local court on Saturday sentenced two persons to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of an on-duty policeman in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir eight years ago.

Principal district and sessions judge convicted Mohd Maqbool Dar of Kupwara and Riaz Ahmad of Bandipora for deliberately hitting selection grade constable Sanjeev Kumar along Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Jakheni in 2017, leading to his on-the-spot death, a police spokesperson said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on Dar and Ahmad.

On January 14, 2017, a truck driven by Dar was stopped by police personnel at 10.45 pm as movement of vehicles towards Srinagar was restricted.

Dar and Ahmad, who is the truck owner, drove the truck at high speed and broke the barrier, and crushed the on-duty policeman, the spokesperson said.

After thorough investigation, police filed a charge sheet and was finally successful in securing conviction and sentence of the accused, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS ZMN