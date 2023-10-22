Two get life imprisonment for raping girl in UP village

Ballia (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A court here has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in a village here in 2021.

Advertisment

Special Judge (POCSO) Pratham Kant on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the convicts Rajesh Yadav and Vikas Yadav.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said on Sunday that the 16-year-old girl from a village in Rasra police station area was raped by the two on May 29, 2021.

A case against the accused was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. After investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against both the accused in court. PTI COR CDN DV DV