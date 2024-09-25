Two get life term in Shrimati Shetty murder case

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 25 (PTI) A court here has handed life imprisonment to two people involved in the gruesome murder of chit fund operator Shrimati Shetty in 2019.

On Tuesday, the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Mangaluru sentenced Jonas Samson (35) and Victoria Mathias (47) to life imprisonment for their roles in the murder. The third accused, Raju (34), was sentenced to six and a half months of simple imprisonment for his involvement in concealing stolen property.

Judge Mallikarjuna Swamy HS pronounced the sentence based on the charges established under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Jonas Samson and Victoria Mathias were convicted under IPC Section 302 (murder) and Section 34 (common intent), resulting in life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 25,000 each. If they fail to pay the fine, they will face an additional year of simple imprisonment.

Further, under IPC Section 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence) and Section 34, they were sentenced to seven years of simple imprisonment and fined Rs. 5,000 each, with an extra three months of imprisonment in case of non-payment. Additionally, for extortion under IPC Section 392 and 34, they received a five-year term with another fine of Rs. 5,000, leading to six months of additional imprisonment if unpaid.

Raju, the third accused, was convicted under IPC Section 414 for aiding in the concealment of stolen property and was fined Rs. 5,000, along with six and a half months of simple imprisonment.

As part of the judgment, the court directed that Shrimati Shetty's mother be paid a compensation of Rs. 75,000, and the funds be facilitated through the legal services authority.

According to police, the 42-year-old victim, was a resident of Attavara in Mangaluru and ran an electronics shop while also managing a chit fund business. Jonas had two memberships in her chit fund but defaulted on his monthly payments. When Shrimati Shetty visited Jonas' residence on May 11, 2019, at around 9:15 am to collect the due payment, a heated argument ensued.

In a fit of rage, Jonas struck her on the head with a wooden object, leaving her unconscious. Along with his wife, Victoria, Jonas proceeded to rob Shrimati Shetty of her gold ornaments before committing the act of murder. They dismembered her body into 29 pieces, placed them in plastic sacks, and scattered them across various locations in the city at night. Her belongings, including a vanity bag and slippers, were burnt inside their house to eliminate evidence.

The crime came to light three days later when a body part was discovered near a shop in Kadri, eventually leading to the recovery of her body parts in Nandigudde. Raju had also played a role in assisting Jonas and Victoria in the crime, police said. PTI COR AMP ROH