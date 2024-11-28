Two get life terms for killing auto driver in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 28 (PTI) A court sentenced two persons to rigorous life imprisonment for killing an autorickshaw driver in a three-year-old murder case, police said.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on both the accused, they said.

According to the police, on September 27, 2021, police got information about the murder of an auto driver in Sector 56 area.

A police team along with crime scene team and fingerprint expert reached the spot and took the body into its custody. The auto driver was identified as Asif, a resident of Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh.

An eyewitness filed a complaint to the police, saying a man and a woman assaulted an auto driver, killing him in the process. An FIR was registered at Sector 56 police station, they added.

Police arrested Yakub (28) and Sonia alias Jugni (28), both from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. They collected all the necessary evidence and witnesses against the accused and presented them in the court, police said.

"Gurugram Police filed a chargesheet in the court against the accused in the case. Based on evidence and witnesses presented, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal on Wednesday convicted the accused, sentenced them to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each", a spokesperson of Gurugram Police said. PTI COR SKY SKY