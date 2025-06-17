Two girls among four killed in lightning strikes in MP

Bhopal, Jun 17 (PTI) Four persons, including two minor girls, were killed in two separate incidents of lightning strike in Singrauli and Bhind districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said.

The first incident took place around 1.30 pm in Mahuang village under Niwas police outpost area, about 70 km from Singrauli district headquarters, Nivas police outpost in-charge Priyanka Singh said.

Two cousins - Poonam Sahu (16) and Anshika Sahu (14) - from the village died on the spot after lightning struck a mango tree while they were picking mangoes, she said.

The police have taken their bodies into their custody and launched an investigation.

The second incident of lightning strike took place in Indurkhi village in Bhind district, in which two persons died while another one was seriously injured.

According to the police, Vidyaram Batham (51) and Aashiq Khan (18) lost their lives, and Sewaram (55) was seriously injured when lightning suddenly struck them while they were working in the field.

As soon as the villagers got information about the lightning strike, they rushed to the spot and admitted the seriously injured person to a local community health centre for first aid.