Two girls among four of family killed in accident

Seoni (MP), Feb 27 (PTI) Four members of a family, including two girls, were killed after a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, police said.

The accident occurred on the Jabalpur-Nagpur National Highway near Ghoghari village located in Dhuma police station limits around 5 pm, they said.

"A man, his daughter-in-law and his two granddaughters died when a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler. All of them were returning home from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place," Dhuma police station in-charge Shatrughan Singh Patel said.

The truck was travelling to Hyderabad carrying vegetables from Jabalpur market, he said.

The impact of the collision was severe that all four victims - Ghanshyam Jharia (58), resident of Rahlon village, his daughter-in-law Sushila Jharia (38) and his granddaughters Ambika (10) and Ramdoot (14) - died on the spot, he said, adding that due to the accident, the truck veered off the road and overturned.

A case was registered against the truck driver, who fled from the spot, he said, adding that the bodies of the four deceased were taken to Lakhnadon Hospital for post-mortem.

The station in-charge said the truck was later brought to the police station later. PTI COR MAS NP