Two girls among three dead in accident in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Three people, including two minors, were killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle here on Friday, police said.

Kotwali Ramsanehighat SHO Omprakash Tiwari said Neeraj (34), a resident of Sumerganj town, was on his way to drop his daughter Yogita (7) and niece Vartika (6) to school in Bhitaria when they met with an accident in the Bani Kodar area, they added.

A speeding truck hit their bike from behind , following which the two girls died on the spot and Neeraj was seriously injured, Tiwari said.

He was rushed to a district hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre, where he succumbed to injuries, the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and police have taken the truck into custody. Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR SAB HIG RPA