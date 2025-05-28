Two girls dead, seven injured as lightning strikes hamlet in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), May 28 (PTI) Two girls aged nine and ten years died and seven others were injured when lightning struck during light rainfall in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at around 3 pm in the Majhgawan hamlet in Nanda village under Haliya police station limits here.

Haliya Inspector Virendra Singh nine-year-old Sadhana and ten-year-old Khushboo, daughters of residents Ajay and Santosh respectively, were playing near a hand pump when they were struck by the lightning.

Meanwhile, under a neem tree nearby, seven people including a three-year-old girl, two teenagers and a woman suffered burn injuries, Singh said.

"All injured are being treated at the Haliya Primary Health Centre," said Dr Kameshwar Tiwari of the PHC.

Sub-divisional magistrate Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who visited the hospital, directed prompt medical care and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the deceased and Rs 5,400 each the injured people under the Disaster Relief Fund.

