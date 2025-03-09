Two girls drown in canal, one goes missing in MP's Katni district

Katni (MP), Mar 9 (PTI) Two girls drowned, and one went missing in a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Sunday, police said.

The girls were bathing in the Narmada canal near Umariyapan village in the morning, an official said.

Umariyapan police station in-charge Dinesh Tiwari said rescuers managed to recover the bodies of Siddhi Patel (12) and Anshika Patel (14).

He said the search is on for Siddhi's younger sister, Manvi (8).

The official said the girls ventured deep into the water and drowned.

Villagers informed the police, and a rescue operation was launched with the help of divers, he said.