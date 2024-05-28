Two girls drown in pond in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari, May 28 (PTI) Two 12-year-old girls drowned while bathing in a pond at a village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Piparchhedi village under Arjuni police station limits, an official said.

The girls, Deepali Yadav, Omlata Yadav, and a six-year-old boy were bathing in the pond when they started drowning, he said.

The boy shouted for help, and locals took the girls out and rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard, he said. PTI COR ARU