Two girls drown Dhasan river in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh (MP): Two girls drowned while bathing in the Dhasan river in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred when six girls were bathing in the river and tried to save one of them who was pulled into deep waters of the river near Gona village, about 90 km from the Tikamgarh district headquarters, said Palera police station in-charge Manish Mishra.

The deceased girls are identified as Om Shanti (15) and Chhavi (10). Their bodies were fished out later, he added.