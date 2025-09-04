Two girls drown in river in Jharkhand's Garhwa

Garhwa, Sep 4 (PTI) Two girls drowned in a river in Jharkhand's Garhwa district during rituals of the tribal festival 'Karam', police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in the Panda river in the Ketar police station area on Wednesday, they said.

The deceased were identified as Budhni Kumari (8) and Sonam Kumari (7).

"Women and girls from Tali and Baksipur villages had gone to take a bath in the Panda river. During the rituals, six girls slipped into deep waters. The women present at the scene managed to rescue all but two were in an unconscious state," said Arun Kumar Rawani, the officer in charge of Ketar.

"They were taken to Bhavnathpur Community Health Centre, but doctors declared them brought dead," he added. PTI RPS SOM