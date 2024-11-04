Two girls drown in river, search on for missing third in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra, Nov 4 (PTI) Two girls drowned while bathing in the Renu river in the Chopan area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday and added that a search was underway for a third girl.

Circle Officer Sanjeev Katiyar said four girls from Bardiya village had set out to graze their cattle and goats.

"While tending to the animals, they reached the riverbank and three of them -- Sunita (12) and Sarita (10), daughters of one Kedar, along with Usha (14), the daughter of one Shyam Lal from the same village -- decided to swim in the river. They were caught in deep water and began to drown," he said.

Seeing them struggling, the fourth girl rushed to the village and alerted the locals. The girls' family members and villagers hurried to the riverbank and notified the police, Katiyar said.

The police and the villagers launched a search using two boats. The bodies of Sarita and Usha were retrieved while efforts to locate the third girl are ongoing, the officer said. PTI COR KIS SZM