Two girls drown in Saraswati river in Gujarat's Patan, one rescued

Patan, Sep 8 (PTI) Two girls drowned on Monday evening in Saraswati river, which is in spate due to heavy rains and release of dam water, in Gujarat's Patan district, a police official said.

Kajal Thakor (15) and Sajnaben (19) drowned in the river while the latter's 22-year-old sister was rescued and hospitalised, the Siddhpur police station official said.

"The incident occurred at Mudana village. The river is in spate after the release of water from Mukteshwar dam. Despite the local administration warning people to not venture near the overflowing river, the trio went ahead and were swept away in the strong current," he said.

"They were brought out of the water by people at the site. However, Kajal and Sajnaben were declared dead on arrival by doctors," the official said. PTI COR KA BNM