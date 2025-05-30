Two girls drown while bathing in Ganga river in Rishikesh

Dehradun, May 30 (PTI) Two minor girls drowned while bathing in Ganga river in Dhalwala area of Uttarakhand’s ​​Rishikesh on Friday, officials said.

According to the State Disaster Response Force here, three girls, residents of Shivlok Chowk in IDPL area, went to the river to bathe and suddenly started drowning.

Locals present at the spot somehow saved one of them, Anjali (10), but two others drowned in the water.

On receiving the information, the SDRF team reached the spot and conducted a search operation in the river and recovered the bodies of both the girls -- Neha (13) and Anjali (14). PTI DPT NB NB