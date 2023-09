Balasore (Odisha), Sep 29 (PTI) Two minor girls drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at Odangi village under Balasore Sadar police station limits.

The victims were aged 10 years and 12 years.

The villagers pulled the girls out of water and took them to the Balasore district headquarters hospital where doctors declared them dead. PTI COR AAM AAM NN NN NN