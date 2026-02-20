Two girls 'gang-raped' in Jharkhand, 4 held

Gumla (Jharkhand), Feb 20 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly abducting and raping two girls in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Kamdara Police Station area when the two girls, along with their two friends, were returning home from a marriage ceremony on a two-wheeler, a senior officer said.

"Both victims are minors and were gang-raped by four persons. The accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody on Thursday. All four accused hail from different parts of Jharkhand’s Simdega district," Kamdara Police Station in-charge Mukesh Kumar said.

The accused, who were travelling in a four-wheeler, stopped the two girls and their friends near Arhara village and forcibly took three of them into their car, he said, citing the statements of the victims. "The four persons took them to a deserted place near the Balagaht Koyal riverside and raped the two girls," the OC said.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act, he added.