Two girls go missing from brick kiln in Thane district; kidnapping case registered

Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) Two girls have been reported missing from a brick kiln in Maharashtra's Thane district, and a case of kidnapping has been registered, police said on Saturday.

The girls, aged 12 and 13 years, went missing from the brick kiln in Kakadwal village on Thursday evening, an official from Hill Line police station said.

He said their parents and the brick kiln owner carried out a frantic search for the duo and later approached the police with a complaint.

The official said a case under section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the girls. PTI COR ARU