Two girls 'kidnapped' from Latur rescued in Hyderabad; two men held

Latur, Dec 3 (PTI) More than one-and-a-half years after two teenage girls were allegedly kidnapped from Latur in Maharashtra in separate incidents, police have rescued them from Hyderabad and apprehended two suspects, officials said.

The girls, aged around 17 years when they were kidnapped, were rescued by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Latur police, they said.

Both of the victims, who are now aged above 18 years, are found to be married and one of them is pregnant, the police said.

Separate cases had been filed in connection with the kidnapping of these two girls at the police stations of Udgir Rural and Deoni in the district.

Police had been trying to trace the girls. With the help of technical inputs, the AHTU team finally traced the missing girls in Hyderabad and rescued them on Sunday, an official said.

Two suspects were nabbed and brought to Latur in this connection, he said.

The Maharashtra police have launched 'Operation Muskan 13' to search for women and children who have been reported missing from different parts of the state. PTI COR NP