Two girls missing from Bihar's Bhagalpur rescued from Mumbai: Police

Bhagalpur, Jan 31 (PTI) Two missing girls from Bihar's Bhagalpur district were on Saturday rescued from Mumbai after weeks of search, a police officer said.

The girls who were missing from the Babarganj police station area of Bhagalpur district were rescued from Dongri region of Mumbai.

Talking to reporters here, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Kumar said, "A case was registered on January 8 after the girls went missing. Launching an immediate probe, we constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the City SP and other officials." The police examined a large volume of CCTV footage from Bhagalpur, nearby railway stations and other suspected locations, eventually tracing the girls in Mumbai, he added.

"A police team, along with the girls' parents, will be dispatched to Mumbai, where, with the assistance of the child welfare team, both girls were rescued safely," the SSP said.

He claimed that it was a sensitive issue as speculations around child trafficking were in the air.

Upon their arrival, their statements will be recorded before a magistrate, following which further legal procedures will be initiated to ascertain the reasons and circumstances surrounding their disappearance, the SSP said. PTI SUK RG